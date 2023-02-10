Fire department gets new gas detection equipment

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) – The Bay Fire Department has a new tool at its disposal.

The agency announced Thursday, Feb. 9 on social media it had received and put in service a Draeger X-am 2500 multi-gas meter.

Officials said it has the ability to detect multiple types of gas, including carbon monoxide.

“This meter will aid the department during incidents like gas odors and carbon monoxide emergencies, as well as hazardous material incidents,” the agency said.

The BFD thanked Northside Sales for helping it select the meter.

