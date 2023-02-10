Energy Alert
Highland schools add dental, vision options to health clinic

By Hayden Savage
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas school district is giving new options to make sure its students have the best healthcare possible.

The Highland School District Based Clinic opened back in 2019, and since then, students have been able to receive treatment for sickness, injuries, and other issues.

Now, the healthcare facility has added dental and vision treatments to the list.

Clinic Manager Megan Kulczycki said through the sacrifices of physicians, students will never receive a bill.

“Regardless of insurance, the physicians we’ve partnered with are coming here and working mostly for free. The doctors pay their staff to come here,” she said.

Kulczycki explained some students may have never received treatment for crucial issues if the clinic did not open.

“I have been thanked over and over again by parents that can’t get their kids to the dentist, who have never been to an optometrist. They didn’t know their kids needed to be seen,” she said.

You are asked to contact the clinic’s office if your child is enrolled in the Highland School District and if they would benefit from the clinic’s services.

You can contact the clinic at 870-257-0033 or you can visit the Highland School District’s website for more information.

