Howell County deputy ok after head-on crash near Willow Springs

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Howell County deputy is ok, his cruiser not so much, after a head-on crash Friday morning.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the incident happened around 9:40 a.m. on Highway 137 in Willow Springs.

The two cars were heading in opposite directions when one failed to yield and turned into the path of the deputy. Both drivers had minor injuries.

