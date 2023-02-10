Mo. DHSS names director of cannabis regulation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services named its new director of cannabis regulation.

According to a release from DHSS, the new director, Amy Moore, has been with the department for four years, most recently serving as the deputy director and counsel for the Division of Cannabis Regulation.

They said she began her DHSS career shortly after Missouri voters approved the 2018 ballot initiative that implemented the state’s first medical marijuana program.

“Amy has helped lead this to be the well-regulated and successful program that voters approved years ago, and we trust that her highly-regarded levels of leadership, wisdom and expertise will smoothly guide our department and Missourians through this next phase of program growth,” Paula F. Nickelson, acting director of DHSS, said in the release. “No other is more familiar with how cannabis has been and will continue to be regulated in Missouri. Amy will continue to effectively uphold the Constitution and the will of Missouri voters.”

Moore previously served the Missouri Public Service Commission and Missouri Department of Social Services.

She graduated with honors from the University of Tennessee with three bachelor’s degrees and earned her law degree from the University of Missouri School of Law.

🎉🎉🎉 BREAKING NEWS: We just announced Amy Moore as the Director of Cannabis Regulation! She spent more than 4 years with our team and was most recently the deputy director and counsel for DCR.



More: https://t.co/1dOETVsuTF pic.twitter.com/UVl2LKD8F6 — Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (@HealthyLivingMo) February 10, 2023

Per Amendment 3, DHSS is the agency assigned with regulating adult use of cannabis for those ages 21 and up in Missouri just as it has led the state’s medical marijuana program since 2018.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.