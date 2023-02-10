Northeast Arkansas levee ready to handle flooding

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Recent rainfall in Northeast Arkansas is bringing concerns about an area that saw historic flooding seeing the same thing.

Since the infamous flood of 2017, the Army Corps of Engineers has been tasked with bringing the levee in Pocahontas back to pre-flood conditions.

To slow down the erosion process, members used a different type of soil and put in some rocks around areas where water flows. Other materials such as grass were also used.

“Grass has a root system and the root system helps keep all the topsoil in place and this protects against erosion”, said Public Affairs Officer Tomas Rofkahr.

The levee was repaired using modern techniques, such as new soil and rocks, which helps the core infrastructure of the levee.

“The building techniques are much better now. We understand soil better, we understand the water better, and we understand the dynamics better,” Rofkahr said.

These advancements help the levee withstand more pressure and increase longevity.

According to the National Weather Service, the Black River in Pocahontas is forecasted to crest at 21.5 feet, well within the constraints of the levee.

“When we are getting up into 28 and 29 feet of water, that is where we start to see issues,” Rofkahr said.

Maintenance is very important when residents and property depend on it. Inspections are often done after a major flooding event or if there is visible damage to a part of the levee.

With proper attention, levees can hold strong for decades.

“These things have life spans that will be right up there with people. We are talking 50 years or 100 years if they are taken care of,” Rofkahr said.

