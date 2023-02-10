Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Northeast Arkansas levee ready to handle flooding

By Jace Passmore
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Recent rainfall in Northeast Arkansas is bringing concerns about an area that saw historic flooding seeing the same thing.

Since the infamous flood of 2017, the Army Corps of Engineers has been tasked with bringing the levee in Pocahontas back to pre-flood conditions.

To slow down the erosion process, members used a different type of soil and put in some rocks around areas where water flows. Other materials such as grass were also used.

“Grass has a root system and the root system helps keep all the topsoil in place and this protects against erosion”, said Public Affairs Officer Tomas Rofkahr.

The levee was repaired using modern techniques, such as new soil and rocks, which helps the core infrastructure of the levee.

“The building techniques are much better now. We understand soil better, we understand the water better, and we understand the dynamics better,” Rofkahr said.

These advancements help the levee withstand more pressure and increase longevity.

According to the National Weather Service, the Black River in Pocahontas is forecasted to crest at 21.5 feet, well within the constraints of the levee.

“When we are getting up into 28 and 29 feet of water, that is where we start to see issues,” Rofkahr said.

Maintenance is very important when residents and property depend on it. Inspections are often done after a major flooding event or if there is visible damage to a part of the levee.

With proper attention, levees can hold strong for decades.

“These things have life spans that will be right up there with people. We are talking 50 years or 100 years if they are taken care of,” Rofkahr said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed.
Highways shut down due to flooding
Two vehicles ended up in the ditch on Race Street.
Jonesboro streets closed due to flooding
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast (2/8/23)
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
Less than a month after her sister was hit and killed, family members say her sister was...
Weeks after woman hit and killed, sister also hit
Slade Mitchell, energy marketing director for CWL, told Region 8 News a power line broke off...
Damaged line knocks out power to 2k in Jonesboro

Latest News

8 Blazers put pen to paper
8 Blazers put pen to paper for 2023 Valley View Signing Day
The Highland Rebel Student Council posted on social media Tuesday, Feb. 7 it had raised $10,000...
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Community raises money for athlete with leukemia
Mayor Charles Snapp said most of the council decided to go with the second lowest bid due to...
City accepts bid for new fire station
All money raised by the event will go back to support the police department’s new camera...
ATV-jeep ride to raise money for camera initiative
The Highland School District Based Clinic opened back in 2019, and since then, students have...
Highland schools add dental, vision options to health clinic