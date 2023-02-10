Paragould girl ecstatic over Make-A-Wish dream come true

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - “Move that bus!” Screams and excitement filled the parking lot of Greene County Tech Primary School.

One girl watching with particular interest was 7-year-old Hadleigh Lenderman. “Hadleigh! Hadleigh! Hadleigh!” students screamed over and over.

It was not a typical day at school for hundreds of students on the front lawn. “There was screaming and cheering and the sign rips there in the middle and Hadleigh goes running,” Angela Kirby, Hadleigh’s PE teacher, and Wish Granter, said. “It was great!”

“It was really exciting to see the look on her face,” Sean Lenderman, Hadleigh’s father, said. “I think she kind of started piecing things together.”

Students and teachers fundraised for Make-A-Wish.

“We just made a plan and said, ‘you know what? Let’s get all of these kids over here,” Kirby said.

Even students that moved on from this building got to participate because they helped, and the wish granters—were there too!

“Cliff is probably the best person ever,” Hadleigh said.

They all listened to every detail of Hadleigh’s wish... a “She shed,” or backyard retreat just for her and her friends.

The small building is a playhouse filled with her favorite things.

“I like to draw,” Hadleigh said. “Drawing is my favorite thing to do.”

“It’s really been incredible to see, you know, the community around her,” Sean Lenderman said. “They are there for her and for us as you know, as well all went down that road.

“I missed one whole year of class,” Hadleigh said. “It was because of the cancer.”

Hadleigh’s parents didn’t know what was wrong back in June 2021. All they knew was that she was thirsty all the time.

“I told her that she could get anything in the gas station that she wanted and she got several bottles of water and a large cup and some other things,” Amber Lenderman said. “She would drink all of it before we could get to the store to get more.”

Several doctor and emergency room visits later and a physician at Arkansas Children’s Hospital ordered an MRI. The result: “It’s a tumor on her pituitary gland, but it was a malignant tumor,” Amber said. " The pituitary gland is right in the center of the brain so surgery is the last only if it’s necessary.” That meant six rounds of chemotherapy.

“Then after that, she did 30 radiation treatments to her brain and spine. It was a lot,” Amber said.

“You still to got to watch, you know your six and seven-year-old child going through all that and just in all of the possibilities: Will she get healed? Does she not get healed?” Sean said.

“It (chemo and radiation) would always make me feel really sick,” Hadleigh said. Her hair fell out.

After her fourth round of chemo, Hadleigh found out she was in remission.

“It feels like we’re finally past this chapter,” Amber said.

Able to write new storylines... filled with laughter and memories that will last a lifetime.

“It was so difficult, but she has had so much support and so many people and big things like this,” Amber said. “I think she can look back and it will be a positive memory.”

