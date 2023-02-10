Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity

The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A South Carolina man donated his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the South Carolina Lottery.

Lottery officials said the man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing. He bought the ticket at the GT Express Mart in Greenville.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told lottery officials his donation was made to a charity in upstate South Carolina but did not elaborate further.

He called the win “exhilarating.”

“I hit enough to make someone happy,” he said.

For selling the winning ticket, the GT Express Mart was also awarded $1,500.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Hemphill
Ex-MPD officer lied about Tyre Nichols’ reckless driving, mishandled evidence, documents show
With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed.
Highways shut down due to flooding
The donation totaled 575 ounces, or 4.5 gallons, of breastmilk.
Breastmilk dispensary receives 4.5 gallons of ‘liquid gold’
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home

Latest News

FILE - Tiger Woods follows his ball at the fourth tee during the last round of the Hero World...
Tiger Woods returns to Riviera to play 1st event of the year
Emmett Till is pictured in this undated photo. The teenager was abducted and murdered by white...
Lawsuit seeks white woman’s arrest in Emmett Till kidnapping
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, right, stands with his wife, Texas state Sen. Angela...
Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin, speaks to supporters of Amanda Pohl, candidate for Virginia Senate...
Alec Baldwin says part of shooting charge unconstitutional
President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva walk along the Colonnade...
Biden, Lula focus on democracy, climate during visit