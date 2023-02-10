Energy Alert
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Community raises money for athlete with leukemia

The Highland Rebel Student Council posted on social media Tuesday, Feb. 7 it had raised $10,000...
The Highland Rebel Student Council posted on social media Tuesday, Feb. 7 it had raised $10,000 for Jacob Moore and his family.(Source: Highland Rebel Student Council)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Students in the Highland School District and local businesses banded together to help an athlete in need.

The Highland Rebel Student Council posted on social media Tuesday, Feb. 7 it had raised $10,000 for Jacob Moore and his family.

A student of the Cave City School District, Moore was recently diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, but that hasn’t stopped him from being active in football, basketball, soccer, and tennis.

The council thanked everyone who pitched in to support Moore during this time.

You can watch Region 8 News' interview with Moore by clicking here.

