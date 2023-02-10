SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Community raises money for athlete with leukemia

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Students in the Highland School District and local businesses banded together to help an athlete in need.

The Highland Rebel Student Council posted on social media Tuesday, Feb. 7 it had raised $10,000 for Jacob Moore and his family.

A student of the Cave City School District, Moore was recently diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, but that hasn’t stopped him from being active in football, basketball, soccer, and tennis.

The council thanked everyone who pitched in to support Moore during this time.

