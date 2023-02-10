Energy Alert
STUDY: African Americans among lowest uninsured in Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A recent study is showing major disparities between those with health insurance in Arkansas.

Insurance quote company QuoteWizard looked at the disparities in healthcare in the United States, focusing on race and ethnicity.

In Arkansas, the company found 3% of African Americans are uninsured, followed by caucasians at 6%, Hispanic and Latino people at 21%, and Asian people at 22%.

According to the study, 9% of people don’t have health insurance nationwide, with nearly 10% of African Americans being uninsured.

You can read more about some of the other factors that affect health insurance rates by visiting QuoteWizard’s website.

