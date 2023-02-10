STUDY: African Americans among lowest uninsured in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A recent study is showing major disparities between those with health insurance in Arkansas.

Insurance quote company QuoteWizard looked at the disparities in healthcare in the United States, focusing on race and ethnicity.

In Arkansas, the company found 3% of African Americans are uninsured, followed by caucasians at 6%, Hispanic and Latino people at 21%, and Asian people at 22%.

According to the study, 9% of people don’t have health insurance nationwide, with nearly 10% of African Americans being uninsured.

