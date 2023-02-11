Alleged sexual assault reported at campus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State University police are currently investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault on campus.

In a campus security notice, officers said the department received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred on the 100-block of Dean Street during the morning of Friday, Feb. 10.

The victim and suspect are said to have known each other, the notice said.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call the University Police Department at 870-972-2093.

