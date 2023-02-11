Energy Alert
Alleged sexual assault reported at campus

In a campus security notice, officers said the department received a report of an alleged...
In a campus security notice, officers said the department received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred on the 100-block of Dean Street during the morning of Friday, Feb. 10.(Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State University police are currently investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault on campus.

In a campus security notice, officers said the department received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred on the 100-block of Dean Street during the morning of Friday, Feb. 10.

The victim and suspect are said to have known each other, the notice said.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call the University Police Department at 870-972-2093.

