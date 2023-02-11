Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas law inspires federal bill for stillborn reform

Senator Tom Cotton reintroduced legislation that would provide parents with miscarriages 20 or...
Senator Tom Cotton reintroduced legislation that would provide parents with miscarriages 20 or more weeks into a pregnancy federal tax credit equal to a child tax credit and 12 weeks unpaid leave.(unsplash.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARCY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – An Arkansas law could inspire new action for recognizing parents of stillborn children.

According to content partner KARK, Senator Tom Cotton reintroduced legislation that would provide parents with miscarriages 20 or more weeks into a pregnancy federal tax credit equal to a child tax credit and 12 weeks unpaid leave.

It comes after the passing of Paisley’s Law in 2021, which gives parents a $500 tax credit if their baby dies in the womb at or after the 20th week of pregnancy. The bill was named after Paisley Havranek, who died in Feb. 2019.

You can read more about the initiative by visiting KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Hemphill
Ex-MPD officer lied about Tyre Nichols’ reckless driving, mishandled evidence, documents show
With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed.
Highways shut down due to flooding
Randolph County sheriff's deputies, along with Pocahontas and Arkansas State Police officers...
Armed Texas fugitives arrested in Northeast Arkansas
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
Paragould girl ecstatic over Make-A-Wish dream come true

Latest News

It comes after Arkansas voters shot down the recreational marijuana amendment back in November.
New amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas introduced
The new director, Amy Moore, has been with the department for four years, most recently serving...
Mo. DHSS names director of cannabis regulation
The bill is aimed at businesses that cover abortion-related expenses but do not provide paid...
Bill looking to give equal choice for expecting mothers passes Arkansas House
A recent study is showing major disparities between those with health insurance in Arkansas.
STUDY: African Americans among lowest uninsured in Arkansas