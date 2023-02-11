Arkansas law inspires federal bill for stillborn reform

SEARCY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – An Arkansas law could inspire new action for recognizing parents of stillborn children.

According to content partner KARK, Senator Tom Cotton reintroduced legislation that would provide parents with miscarriages 20 or more weeks into a pregnancy federal tax credit equal to a child tax credit and 12 weeks unpaid leave.

It comes after the passing of Paisley’s Law in 2021, which gives parents a $500 tax credit if their baby dies in the womb at or after the 20th week of pregnancy. The bill was named after Paisley Havranek, who died in Feb. 2019.

