Child hit by vehicle, emergency crews respond

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A child was hit by vehicle while riding a bike in Jonesboro.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department the incident happened Saturday afternoon right in front of Domino’s Pizza on East Johnson Avenue.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash. There has been no word on injuries.

This story will be updated with more information as it is available.

