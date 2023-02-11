Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo dies at 34, reports say

Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20,...
Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Cody Longo was found dead on Wednesday at his Texas residence, according to multiple reports.

The 34-year-old was known for roles in “Days of Our Lives” and “Hollywood Heights.”

“The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you,” Stephanie Longo, Cody’s wife, said in a statement provided to CNN.

Longo’s manager, Alex Gittelson, said he recently took “time away from acting to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Hemphill
Ex-MPD officer lied about Tyre Nichols’ reckless driving, mishandled evidence, documents show
Randolph County sheriff's deputies, along with Pocahontas and Arkansas State Police officers...
Armed Texas fugitives arrested in Northeast Arkansas
Paragould girl ecstatic over Make-A-Wish dream come true
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 58 people reported feeling a 3.0 quake centered three...
Dozens report feeling overnight earthquake

Latest News

The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
5 days in, survivors still found in quake-hit Turkey, Syria
The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Humanitarian crisis looms after Turkey earthquake
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US shoots down another 'high-altitude object'
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency over a leak at a California gas...
State of emergency declared in Nevada over fuel pipelike leak