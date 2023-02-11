Drug arrest made during traffic stop, thanks to K-9

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A traffic stop in Jonesboro led to drugs taken off the streets and a driver arrested.

The Jonesboro Police Department posted on social media that on Wednesday, Feb. 8, Corporal Heath Loggains conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Apache Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard.

During the stop, he deployed his K-9, Crash, to sniff the vehicle when the dog had a positive hit.

A search of the vehicle revealed a backpack with 437 grams of suspected marijuana, five grams of suspect THC edibles, 8.5 suspected hydrocodone tablets, and a “considerable” amount of cash.

Police said all the items were taken and the driver was put behind bars.

