Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Have-a-Heart Wish-a-Thon raises $422,142.53

The 25th annual Have-a-Heart Wish-a-Thon finished strong on Friday evening as organizers...
The 25th annual Have-a-Heart Wish-a-Thon finished strong on Friday evening as organizers announced the total amount of money raised.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The 25th annual Have-a-Heart Wish-a-Thon finished strong on Friday evening as organizers announced the total amount of money raised.

Thanks to all of Region 8, $422,142.53 was raised for Make a Wish, providing wishes for children battling critical illnesses like Hadleigh Lenderman.

Countless volunteers spent Feb. 10 helping collect money at roadblocks, while donations poured in over the phone.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Hemphill
Ex-MPD officer lied about Tyre Nichols’ reckless driving, mishandled evidence, documents show
With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed.
Highways shut down due to flooding
Randolph County sheriff's deputies, along with Pocahontas and Arkansas State Police officers...
Armed Texas fugitives arrested in Northeast Arkansas
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
Paragould girl ecstatic over Make-A-Wish dream come true

Latest News

Hope House gives the unhoused a shower, meals to go, among other services.
Hope House cuts ribbon on new facility
Paragould girl ecstatic over Make-A-Wish dream come true
The Highland Rebel Student Council posted on social media Tuesday, Feb. 7 it had raised $10,000...
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Community raises money for athlete with leukemia
All money raised by the event will go back to support the police department’s new camera...
ATV-Jeep ride to raise money for camera initiative