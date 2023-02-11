Have-a-Heart Wish-a-Thon raises $422,142.53

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The 25th annual Have-a-Heart Wish-a-Thon finished strong on Friday evening as organizers announced the total amount of money raised.

Thanks to all of Region 8, $422,142.53 was raised for Make a Wish, providing wishes for children battling critical illnesses like Hadleigh Lenderman.

Countless volunteers spent Feb. 10 helping collect money at roadblocks, while donations poured in over the phone.

