Hope House cuts ribbon on new facility

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Feb. 10, the Sure Foundation cut the ribbon at the Hope House on Fisher Street in Jonesboro.

Hope House gives the unhoused a shower, and meals to go, among other services.

The ribbon cutting has been a long time coming, Sure Foundation CEO Matthew Lloyd said.

“This has been a whole lot of work. We have volunteers and workers at the church,” Lloyd explained. “Everybody has been excited and allowed us a chance to let us know a lot of people in the community. It’s been a really good experience.”

Sure Foundation Director Aisha Stafford said there were some challenges in getting to this point.

“One of the biggest things was covid. Covid hit in the midst of our planning. Prices skyrocketed, so we were waiting on materials and different things like that. There were other bumps in the road,” Stafford said. “Trying to find people to do the correct work. Getting it done the right way. Licensure and all that different stuff, but thank God it all came together, and we’re here today.”

Stafford said there would be a process when those in need arrive at the house.

“There will be a check-in process. They’ll get here and check in with the receptionist at the front door,” Stafford explained. “All the services that we’ll offer include showers, laundry, grab-and-go meals, and counseling.”

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver spoke at the ribbon cutting and said the Hope House is a big step for those needing assistance.

The mayor said this was a step toward helping communities in need in the city.

“I think the community understands. As I said, it’s important that we have to take the time to figure out where we need to fill the gaps. We’re doing that. We’re taking steps.”

The Hope House plans to open its doors on Monday, Feb. 13. Those in need will be welcome to stop by.

