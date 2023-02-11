Energy Alert
Man accused of raping child

21-year-old Jacob Howard is accused of one count of rape, a Class Y felony.
21-year-old Jacob Howard is accused of one count of rape, a Class Y felony.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Paragould man with raping a child.

21-year-old Jacob Howard is accused of one count of rape, a Class Y felony.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, Paragould police responded to a home on Baldwin Street regarding rape allegations involving a child, the affidavit stated.

During a forensic interview, “the victim disclosed sexual acts that constitute rape by definition of the statute,” the court document said.

Detective Corporal Tron Beesley stated the victim identified Howard as the person who performed the sexual acts.

After reviewing the case, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause on Friday, Feb. 10, to arrest Howard and set his bond at $50,000 cash-only.

Stidham also ordered Howard to have no contact with the victim.

