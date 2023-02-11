Energy Alert
Morant has near triple-double as Grizzlies top Timberwolves 128-107

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By CLAY BAILEY
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant had 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, Desmond Bane added 20 points and the Memphis Grizzlies built a big lead through the fourth quarter and coasted to a 128-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Santi Aldama finished with 18 points, while Jaren Jackson added 15 points and four blocks as Memphis was still shooting close to 60% when both teams emptied their benches in the fourth.

Jaylen Nowell led the Timberwolves with 21 points, while Anthony Edwards scored 17 points. Taurean Prince and Kyle Anderson scored 12 points apiece for Minnesota.

Memphis, which built some cushion late in the first half, went on a 9-0 run to stretch its lead to 112-92.

With Thursday’s trade deadline still working itself out, the Timberwolves pieces were available to play, and

Mike Conley, acquired by Minnesota from Utah at the trade deadline, started at point guard at had nine points. Luke Kennard, who the Grizzlies picked up from the Los Angeles Clippers, did not play.

The teams played extremely close through the first two quarters. Neither team led by more than six points until Memphis went on a 12-2 run to close the half. There were nine ties and three lead changes before the Grizzlies took a 69-58 advantage.

The teams’ two electrifying guards — Morant and Edwards — led their respective teams in the half, with Morant scoring 20 points and Edwards, the top scorer for Minnesota, with 11.

The teams played even through most of the third until another closing burst by Memphis stretched the lead to 103-86. At that point, Memphis was shooting 62% for the game.

