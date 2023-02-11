New amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas introduced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Another push to get recreational marijuana legalized in Arkansas is now at the state Capitol.

According to content partner KNWA, State Senator Joshua Bryant introduced an amendment on Feb. 10 because he wants the language to be decided by elected representatives and not “big money, out-of-state interests”.

It comes after Arkansas voters shot down the recreational marijuana amendment back in November.

