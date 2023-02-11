Energy Alert
New amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas introduced

It comes after Arkansas voters shot down the recreational marijuana amendment back in November.
It comes after Arkansas voters shot down the recreational marijuana amendment back in November.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Another push to get recreational marijuana legalized in Arkansas is now at the state Capitol.

According to content partner KNWA, State Senator Joshua Bryant introduced an amendment on Feb. 10 because he wants the language to be decided by elected representatives and not “big money, out-of-state interests”.

It comes after Arkansas voters shot down the recreational marijuana amendment back in November.

You can read more about the initiative by visiting KNWA’s website.

