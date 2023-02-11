Southside students win robotics competition

SOUTHSIDE, Ark. (KAIT) – A group of robotics students used their minds to win it all at a local competition.

The Southside Junior High and Senior High Robotics teams scored wins at the NAESC Robotics Competition on Monday, Feb. 7. The event was hosted by the Northcentral Arkansas Education Service Cooperative.

A news release said the Kool-Aid Crusaders won first prize in the competition after successfully completing several rounds of claw bot missions.

The school district had five junior high teams and three senior high teams competing.

“These students got a chance to display their hard work, strategic thinking, and creativity with these Clawbots,” said Southside Robotics sponsor Daniel Powers. “It was a fun day full of challenging competition and it’s always nice to bring home a trophy!”

