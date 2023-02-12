Man who announced commitment to Red Wolves charged with murder

HAYWOOD Co., Tenn. (KAIT) – An 18-year-old Tennessee football player who announced on Twitter he was a walk on commit to Arkansas State University has been arrested for murder.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Kevion Davis, of Brownsville, was arrested on Feb. 11, one day after the sheriff said he shot and killed another teen following a basketball game.

Davis, who posted his commitment to A-State on Twitter on Feb. 6, is accused of shooting at a car on Highway 19 outside of Ripley, Tenn.

Christina Michael, 19, was shot in the lower back and died from her injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Arkansas State University told Region 8 News that Davis made one unofficial visit to the school in January, was not accepted into the school, and the school had not made any official offer to Davis.

Davis is being held without bond on 1st Degree Murder charges.

Another 16-year-old was also arrested in the case and is being held in the juvenile detention center. He is also being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office said 3 additional counts of attempted first-degree murder with be sought on each defendant.

