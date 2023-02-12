Energy Alert
A new challenge for sports shooting

New shooting challenge
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex is giving shooters a new challenge.

The “Know Your Limits” Challenge aims to test the limits of shooters in Jonesboro.

Contestants shoot targets at 35, 50 and 65 yards.

Saturday the inaugural event brought out around 15 shooters, who were divided into three divisions: target, open, and sporter.

Joey Glaub, program coordinator said the shooters’ limits were tested.

“At 35 yards and then reaching to that 50 and then 65 yards, you know, you got to be pretty calm, control your breathing but be precise about it,” he said.

Those targets range from two and a half to a quarter inch.

“Obviously the challenge is becomes being accurate but doing it quickly, so that quarter inch target is basically the size of your projectile,” said Glaub.

Winners of each division are rewarded with a gift certificate to United Pawn.

Glaub said he hopes to host the challenge each month.

