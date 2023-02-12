Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Second-half run carries Georgia Southern past A-State men’s basketball

By A-State Athletics
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Georgia Southern opened the second half on an 18-1 run and defeated the Arkansas State men’s basketball team 68-53 Saturday afternoon at Hanner Fieldhouse.

A-State drops to 10-17 on the season and 2-12 in Sun Belt Conference play. Georgia Southern improved to 14-13 overall and 7-7 in league action.

Terrance Ford Jr. led A-State with 13 points, one of four players in double figures for the Red Wolves. Omar El-Sheikh had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double on the year while Markise Davis had 11 points and Caleb Fields added 10 points and five assists. Andrei Savrasov led Georgia Southern with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

After Georgia Southern got off to a quick 8-2 start, A-State responded with a 7-0 run to lead 9-8 with 13:41 to go in the half. The Eagles answered with a 7-0 run of their own and went on to lead by as many as 12, 30-18, with 1:22 to play in the first half. A-State picked up the pace and ended the half on a 6-0 run to trail by six at the break.

Georgia Southern opened the second half on an 18-1 run, holding A-State without a field goal the first 6:32 in the period. After the run, the Red Wolves were unable to cut the deficit to fewer than 15 points the remainder of the contest.

A-State finished the day shooting 35.3 percent (18-51) from the field and knocked down three 3-pointers in the second half to finish 3-of-13 for 23.1 percent from long distance. Meanwhile, Georgia Southern was 43.9 percent (25-57) from the field and 7-of-19 for 36.8 percent beyond the arc. A-State had more free throw attempts than Georgia Southern but the Eagles shot 79 percent (11-14) compared to 64 percent (14-22) for A-State.

The Red Wolves out-rebounded Georgia Southern 39-28, aided by 16 offensive boards. Georgia Southern outscored A-State 30-24 in the paint and forced 15 turnovers, ending a streak of three consecutive games with fewer than 10 turnovers for the Red Wolves.

A-State returns to First National Bank Arena to host Troy Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in a contest that airs on ESPN+ and across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN in the Northeast Arkansas area.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Hemphill
Ex-MPD officer lied about Tyre Nichols’ reckless driving, mishandled evidence, documents show
Randolph County sheriff's deputies, along with Pocahontas and Arkansas State Police officers...
Armed Texas fugitives arrested in Northeast Arkansas
Paragould girl ecstatic over Make-A-Wish dream come true
21-year-old Jacob Howard is accused of one count of rape, a Class Y felony.
Man accused of raping child
Child hit by vehicle, emergency crews respond

Latest News

A-State women’s basketball splits final SBC road trip, falls at James Madison
Red Wolves fall at Texas State
Arkansas State men’s basketball unable to complete comeback at Texas State
7 Arkansas State athletes test positive for COVID-19
Arkansas State women’s basketball upsets 1st place Troy
Red Wolves upset 1st place Troy
Arkansas State women’s basketball upsets 1st place Troy