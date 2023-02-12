Second-half run carries Georgia Southern past A-State men’s basketball

Georgia Southern opened the second half on an 18-1 run and defeated the Arkansas State men’s basketball team 68-53 Saturday afternoon at Hanner Fieldhouse.

A-State drops to 10-17 on the season and 2-12 in Sun Belt Conference play. Georgia Southern improved to 14-13 overall and 7-7 in league action.

Terrance Ford Jr. led A-State with 13 points, one of four players in double figures for the Red Wolves. Omar El-Sheikh had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double on the year while Markise Davis had 11 points and Caleb Fields added 10 points and five assists. Andrei Savrasov led Georgia Southern with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

After Georgia Southern got off to a quick 8-2 start, A-State responded with a 7-0 run to lead 9-8 with 13:41 to go in the half. The Eagles answered with a 7-0 run of their own and went on to lead by as many as 12, 30-18, with 1:22 to play in the first half. A-State picked up the pace and ended the half on a 6-0 run to trail by six at the break.

Georgia Southern opened the second half on an 18-1 run, holding A-State without a field goal the first 6:32 in the period. After the run, the Red Wolves were unable to cut the deficit to fewer than 15 points the remainder of the contest.

A-State finished the day shooting 35.3 percent (18-51) from the field and knocked down three 3-pointers in the second half to finish 3-of-13 for 23.1 percent from long distance. Meanwhile, Georgia Southern was 43.9 percent (25-57) from the field and 7-of-19 for 36.8 percent beyond the arc. A-State had more free throw attempts than Georgia Southern but the Eagles shot 79 percent (11-14) compared to 64 percent (14-22) for A-State.

The Red Wolves out-rebounded Georgia Southern 39-28, aided by 16 offensive boards. Georgia Southern outscored A-State 30-24 in the paint and forced 15 turnovers, ending a streak of three consecutive games with fewer than 10 turnovers for the Red Wolves.

A-State returns to First National Bank Arena to host Troy Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in a contest that airs on ESPN+ and across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN in the Northeast Arkansas area.

