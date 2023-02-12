A woman paints a town with school spirit

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An artist was tasked with giving the city of Blytheville a makeover before it hosts the 4A Basketball Tournament.

Krystelle Greenway is an art teacher in Missouri. She said she’s had a paintbrush in her hand as early as she could remember. She paints on different mediums, but it was her window painting that got the attention of the mayor’s office in Blytheville.

The mayor’s office offered Greenway a new challenge, painting the Chickasaw spirit across businesses in Blytheville.

“This is new. It was just brought to me and I’m here for it,” she said.

Greenway knew what message the mayor’s office wanted to spread across the town.

“They want to show their boys some love. They want to show them that they’re here for them and they want to show positivity to the town,” said Greenway.

Initially, Greenway made flyers to businesses to offer her services. She said before she even sent the flyers out, she had one business reaching out, Pizza Inn.

Some of the boys on the basketball team, work at Pizza Inn and Greenway was moved by the support they showed to the students.

She added some of them already felt motivated by her painting.

“I kept seeing them watching me and you know, making encouraging comments and saying, you know ‘that’s awesome, I love that’ or ‘Wow, you know. Look at what you did in just a little bit of time,” she said.

After she finished her painting at Pizza Inn, the calls came in.

“That is when this really got real,” she said.

She said had seven other businesses to paint throughout Blytheville.

One message that is painted on there came from the mayor’s office, she said. One of the paintings had “#Shift” written on it.

“It’s supposed to promote change. It’s a shift in how things were and how things are going to be, from what I was told. So, I love that. That’s awesome for Blytheville,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.