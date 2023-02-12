Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

A woman paints a town with school spirit

Blytheville paintings
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An artist was tasked with giving the city of Blytheville a makeover before it hosts the 4A Basketball Tournament.

Krystelle Greenway is an art teacher in Missouri. She said she’s had a paintbrush in her hand as early as she could remember. She paints on different mediums, but it was her window painting that got the attention of the mayor’s office in Blytheville.

The mayor’s office offered Greenway a new challenge, painting the Chickasaw spirit across businesses in Blytheville.

“This is new. It was just brought to me and I’m here for it,” she said.

Greenway knew what message the mayor’s office wanted to spread across the town.

“They want to show their boys some love. They want to show them that they’re here for them and they want to show positivity to the town,” said Greenway.

Initially, Greenway made flyers to businesses to offer her services. She said before she even sent the flyers out, she had one business reaching out, Pizza Inn.

Some of the boys on the basketball team, work at Pizza Inn and Greenway was moved by the support they showed to the students.

She added some of them already felt motivated by her painting.

“I kept seeing them watching me and you know, making encouraging comments and saying, you know ‘that’s awesome, I love that’ or ‘Wow, you know. Look at what you did in just a little bit of time,” she said.

After she finished her painting at Pizza Inn, the calls came in.

“That is when this really got real,” she said.

She said had seven other businesses to paint throughout Blytheville.

One message that is painted on there came from the mayor’s office, she said. One of the paintings had “#Shift” written on it.

“It’s supposed to promote change. It’s a shift in how things were and how things are going to be, from what I was told. So, I love that. That’s awesome for Blytheville,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Hemphill
Ex-MPD officer lied about Tyre Nichols’ reckless driving, mishandled evidence, documents show
Randolph County sheriff's deputies, along with Pocahontas and Arkansas State Police officers...
Armed Texas fugitives arrested in Northeast Arkansas
Paragould girl ecstatic over Make-A-Wish dream come true
21-year-old Jacob Howard is accused of one count of rape, a Class Y felony.
Man accused of raping child
Child hit by vehicle, emergency crews respond

Latest News

2023 Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon raises over $400k
Thank you Region 8!
As more rain is expected, city departments are working against the clock to fix the issues.
Mayor responds to recent flooding with more rain expected
As Missouri lawmakers look to outlaw distracted driving in the Show Me State, a spokesperson...
Distracted Driving Bill: AAA ready for action
Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle