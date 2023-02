2023 Conference Basketball Tournament Central

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The high school basketball postseason tips off for 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A teams. Regional spots, regional seeding, hardware, and more are on the line this week in Trumann, Cave City, Osceola, Riverside, White County Central, Mammoth Spring, and Viola.

We’ll update this page with scores and more.

4A-3 Tournament (Trumann) - Brackets

Monday, February 13th

5:00pm: Trumann vs. Pocahontas (Girls 1st Round)

6:30pm: Westside vs. Pocahontas (Boys 1st Round)

Tuesday, February 14th

4:00pm: Forrest City vs. Trumann/Pocahontas winner (Girls 2nd Round)

5:30pm: Southside vs. Westside/Pocahontas winner (Boys 2nd Round)

7:00pm: Wynne vs. Blytheville (Girls 2nd Round)

8:30pm: Trumann vs. Wynne (Boys 2nd Round)

Thursday, February 16th

4:00pm: Westside vs. Tuesday 4pm winner (Girls Quarterfinals)

5:30pm: Highland vs. Tuesday 5:30pm winner (Boys Quarterfinals)

7:00pm: Highland vs. Wynne/Blytheville winner (Girls Quarterfinals)

8:30pm: Forrest City vs. Trumann/Wynne winner (Boys Quarterfinals)

Friday, February 17th

4:00pm: Southside vs. Thursday 4pm winner (Girls Semifinals)

5:30pm: Blytheville vs. Thursday 5:30pm winner (Boys Semifinals)

7:00pm: Brookland vs. Thursday 7pm winner (Girls Semifinals)

8:30pm: Brookland vs. Thursday 8:30pm winner (Boys Semifinals)

Saturday, February 18th

6:00pm: Girls Championship

7:30pm: Boys Championship

3A-3 Tournament (Osceola) - Brackets

Saturday, February 11th

Piggott 55, Harrisburg 48 (Boys 1st Round)

Harrisburg 59, Gosnell 47 (Girls 1st Round)

Monday, February 13th

4:00pm: Piggott vs. Rivercrest (Girls Quarterfinals)

5:30pm: Rivercrest vs. Gosnell (Boys Quarterfinals)

7:00pm: Corning vs. Harrisburg (Girls Quarterfinals)

8:30pm: Corning vs. Piggott (Boys Quarterfinals)

Tuesday, February 14th

4:00pm: Osceola vs. Corning/Harrisburg winner (Girls Semifinals)

5:30pm: Osceola vs. Corning/Piggott winner (Boys Semifinals)

7:00pm: Manila vs. Piggott/Rivercrest winner (Girls Semifinals)

8:30pm: Manila vs. Rivercrest/Gosnell winner (Boys Semifinals)

Thursday, February 16th

6:00pm: Girls Championship

7:30pm: Boys Championship

3A-2 Tournament (Cave City) - Brackets

Monday, February 13th

4:00pm: Cave City vs. Walnut Ridge (Girls 1st Round)

5:30pm: Cave City vs. Salem (Boys 1st Round)

7:00pm: Newport vs. Hoxie (Girls 1st Round)

8:30pm: Hoxie vs. Walnut Ridge (Boys 1st Round)

Wednesday, February 15th

4:00pm: Tuckerman vs. Cave City/Walnut Ridge winner (Girls Quarterfinals)

5:30pm: Tuckerman vs. Salem/Cave City winner (Boys Quarterfinals)

7:00pm: Mountain View vs. Newport/Hoxie winner (Girls Quarterfinals)

8:30pm: Melbourne vs. Hoxie/Walnut Ridge winner (Boys Quarterfinals)

Friday, February 17th

4:00pm: Salem vs. Wednesday 4pm winner (Girls Semifinals)

5:30pm: Mountain View vs. Wednesday 5:30pm winner (Boys Semifinals)

7:00pm: Melbourne vs. Wednesday 7pm winner (Girls Semifinals)

8:30pm: Newport vs. Wednesday 8:30pm winner (Boys Semifinals)

Saturday, February 18th

5:00pm: Girls Championship

6:30pm: Boys Championship

2A-3 Tournament (Riverside) - Brackets

Monday, February 13th

4:00pm: EPC vs. Earle (Girls 1st Round)

5:30pm: Earle vs. Marmaduke (Boys 1st Round)

7:00pm: Bay vs. Cross County (Girls 1st Round)

8:30pm: EPC vs. Cross County (Boys 1st Round)

Tuesday, February 14th

4:00pm: BIC vs. Bay/Cross County winner (Girls Quarterfinals)

5:30pm: Riverside vs. EPC/Cross County winner (Boys Quarterfinals)

7:00pm: Marmaduke vs. EPC/Earle winner (Girls Quarterfinals)

8:30pm: BIC vs. Earle/Marmaduke winner (Boys Quarterfinals)

Thursday, February 16th

4:00pm: Rector vs. Tuesday 7:00pm winner (Girls Semifinals)

5:30pm: Rector vs. Tuesday 8:30pm winner (Boys Semifinals)

7:00pm: Riverside vs. Tuesday 4:00pm winner (Girls Semifinals)

8:30pm: Bay vs. Tuesday 5:30pm winner (Boys Semifinals)

Friday, February 17th

6:00pm: Girls Championship

7:30pm: Boys Championship

2A-2 Tournament (White County Central) - Brackets

Monday, February 13th

4:00pm: White County Central vs. South Side Bee Branch (Girls 1st Round)

5:15pm: White County Central vs. Mt. Vernon-Enola (Boys 1st Round)

6:30pm: Sloan-Hendrix vs. Izard County (Girls 1st Round)

7:45pm: Izard County vs. Quitman (Boys 1st Round)

Tuesday, February 14th

4:00pm: Cedar Ridge vs. WCC/SSBB winner (Girls Quarterfinals)

5:15pm: South Side Bee Branch vs. WCC/MVE winner (Boys Quarterfinals)

6:30pm: Marshall vs, ICC/Sloan-Hendrix winner (Girls Quarterfinals)

7:45pm: Cedar Ridge vs, ICC/Quitman winner (Boys Quarterfinals)

Thursday, February 16th

4:00pm: Mt. Vernon-Enola vs. Tuesday 4pm winner (Girls Semifinals)

5:15pm: Sloan-Hendrix vs. Tuesday 5:15pm winner (Boys Semifinals)

6:30pm: Quitman vs. Tuesday 6:30pm winner (Girls Semifinals)

7:45pm: Marshall vs. Tuesday 7:45pm winner (Boys Semifinals)

Saturday, February 18th

6:00pm: Girls Championship

7:15pm: Boys Championship

1A-3 Tournament (Mammoth Spring) - Brackets

Monday, February 13th

5:00pm: Armorel vs. Maynard (Girls Quarterfinal)

6:15pm: Ridgefield Christian vs. Crowley’s Ridge Academy (Boys 1st Round)

Tuesday, February 14th

5:00pm: Maynard vs. RCS/CRA winner (Boys Quarterfinal)

6:15pm: Armorel vs. Hillcrest (Boys Quarterfinal)

Thursday, February 16th

4:00pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Armorel/Maynard winner (Girls Semifinal)

5:15pm: Marked Tree vs. Armorel/Hillcrest winner (Boys Semifinal)

6:30pm: Marked Tree vs. Hillcrest (Girls Semifinal)

7:45pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Tuesday 5:00pm winner (Boys Semifinal)

Friday, February 17th

6:00pm: Girls Championship

7:15pm: Boys Championship

1A-2 Tournament (Viola) - Brackets

Monday, February 13th

4:00pm: Timbo vs. Shirley (Girls 1st Round)

5:15pm: Rural Special vs. Timbo (Boys 1st Round)

6:30pm: Calico Rock vs. West Side Greers Ferry (Girls 1st Round)

7:45pm: Viola vs. Norfork (Boys 1st Round)

Tuesday, February 14th

4:00pm: Concord vs. Timbo/Shirley winner (Girls Quarterfinals)

5:15pm: Calico Rock vs. Rural Special/Timbo winner (Boys Quarterfinals)

6:30pm: Rural Special vs. Calico Rock/WSGF winner (Girls Quarterfinals)

7:45pm: Concord vs. Viola/Norfork winner (Boys Quarterfinals)

Thursday, February 16th

4:00pm: Norfork vs. Tuesday 4:00pm winner (Girls Semifinal)

5:15pm: Shirley vs. Tuesday 5:15pm winner (Boys Semifinal)

6:30pm: Viola vs. Tuesday 6:30pm winner (Girls Semifinal)

7:45pm: West Side Greers Ferry vs. Tuesday 7:45pm winner (Boys Semifinal)

Saturday, February 18th

5:00pm: Girls Championship

6:15pm: Boys Championship

