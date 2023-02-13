Energy Alert
Analyst: Enjoy falling gas prices ‘while they last’

Although gas and diesel prices fell for the second week, a petroleum analyst warns motorists to...
Although gas and diesel prices fell for the second week, a petroleum analyst warns motorists to enjoy it while it lasts.(AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Although gas and diesel prices fell for the second week, a petroleum analyst warns motorists to enjoy it while it lasts.

According to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell 5.1 cents last week to $3.06.

Despite the drop, prices in the Natural State remain 14.1 cents higher than a month ago and just 8.2 cents lower than last year.

The national average fell 7.3 cents a gallon to $3.37. The national average price of diesel also fell 7.3 cents to $4.53 a gallon.

“For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, alongside the price of diesel which has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

While expects diesel prices to continue dropping, he cautions that the transition to summer gasoline will send those prices up.

“Refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices,” he said. “On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last.”

