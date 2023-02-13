Energy Alert
ATV rider killed in crash with 18-wheeler

Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and an 18-wheeler.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and an 18-wheeler.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said the crash happened around 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the 3000-block of Middlebrook Road near Maynard.

The crash involved an ATV and a semi-truck.

The ATV rider died, Bell said. He did not identify the rider or the driver of the 18-wheeler.

The sheriff said ASP is investigating.

Region 8 News will update this story when details become available.

