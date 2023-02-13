Feb. 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Not a bad start to the workweek. We are waking up to mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds will start to increase heading into the afternoon ahead of our next storm system.

We could see a few showers tomorrow morning, but the heavier rain moves in on Tuesday afternoon with some gusty winds, but no severe weather is expected. This is a pacific system and not arctic, so there’s not a huge drop in temperatures behind Tuesday’s system.

In fact, warm air overspreads Region 8 and we go into the low 70s on Wednesday!

Showers and storms come in Wednesday night and some of them could be strong. It is something we will continue to watch.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Patrick Mahomes was magical when the Kansas City Chiefs desperately needed him to pull off another Super Bowl comeback. Playing on an injured ankle, Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

An 18-year-old Tennessee football player who announced on Twitter he was a walk on commit to Arkansas State University has been arrested for murder.

It’s a game winning play few in Danville will forget. Saturday night, Danville High School senior Talon Hefner scored the final points in his final game at home.

The sheriff in Prairie County who admitted to occasionally using racial slurs is facing pressure again to resign. Prairie County sheriff Rick Hickman received a letter from Seventeenth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Reed McCoy Friday asking that he retire.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.