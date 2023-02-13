Intimate partner violence and Valentine’s day: How to navigate a bad date

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Valentine’s day is tomorrow, and lots of people are expected to celebrate the love in their life but sometimes those night outs lead to uncomfortable situations.

Going on a date can be fun and exciting but sometimes things don’t go as planned. It can be awkward or uncomfortable but it could also lead to a dangerous situation. Here are a few things you can do if your date starts to take a turn that makes you feel unsafe.

Create a distraction. You can pretend to have a phone call and leave or make up an emergency you need to go to.

Don’t Be afraid to ask for help. You can ask a waiter to help you create a distraction so you can get out of the situation.

If you are in a private place, make a lot of noise to attract attention and let people know you need help.

“Being vocal and going out to a bartender and be like I’m uncomfortable, gives them the knowledge to know okay, I can intervene, and I know I’m doing something I can do to help,” said Thomas Bartolotta, Community Organizer for the Green Dot* Program at MSU. So it gives them the confidence to step in and to help in those situations. On a lot of those areas, especially, especially, bars and bar scenes,”

Some red flags to watch out for that the person you are with could become an abuser are controlling behaviors, name-calling, jealousy, and not respecting your boundaries. Another thing to remember is abuse is not just physical. It can be emotional and psychological too.

41% of women and 26% of men will experience it in their lifetime.

If you are out this valentines day, here is what you need to do if you see someone in distress or know someone who might be a victim of abuse.

Remember to CARE

Create a distraction: Do something that will allow the victim of the abuse to get away.

Act directly: If you feel safe confronting the abuser, say something and stand up for the victim or call 911.

Refer to resources: Talk with that person privately. Ask if they need help and let them know of victim advocacy groups or shelters that can help them get out of the abusive situation.

Enlist others: There is power in numbers. Get other people to stand up for the victim and get them away from the abuser.

“Spilling a drink, causing a commotion, getting the waiter’s attention if you want to enlist others,” said Bartolotta. " If you want to meet that person in the bathroom, if you’re waiting for them to go to the bathroom, you go with them. You can refer to a resource and say, Hey, I’m not sure if this is the situation, but if you want to talk, here’s a resource that can help”

The Victim Center and Harmony House both serve the southwest Missouri Area.

Victim Hotline 417.864.7233

For more information on Intimate Partner Violence, Click Here.

*The Green Dot program is a comprehensive violence prevention program. Its objectives are to decrease the likelihood of dating, domestic violence, stalking, and sexual assault.

