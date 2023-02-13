Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVII MVP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KCTV) - Patrick Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and 3 passing touchdowns. He also ran for 44 yards, including a 26-yard scamper on the game-winning drive at the end of the fourth quarter.

Mahomes’ Super Bowl MVP award is the second of his career, after he was named the MVP of Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.

GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs beat Eagles, 38-35, win second Super Bowl in four years

Kansas City trailed by 10 points at halftime and overcame the 24-14 deficit with 24 second-half points.

With the win, Mahomes now has two regular-season MVPs and two Super Bowl MVPs.

On Thursday night, Mahomes named the MVP for the 2022 season, his second MVP award in five seasons as a starter. With Sunday’s Super Bowl win, Mahomes is the first player in NFL history to win two titles and two league MVPs within their first six seasons in the NFL.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child hit by vehicle, emergency crews respond
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man who announced commitment to Red Wolves charged with murder
A shooting in Marianna, Arkansas has killed two victims and injured another on Saturday
2 dead, another injured in Marianna shooting
The Jonesboro Police Department posted on social media that on Wednesday, Feb. 8, Corporal...
Drug arrest made during traffic stop, thanks to K-9
21-year-old Jacob Howard is accused of one count of rape, a Class Y felony.
Man accused of raping child

Latest News

A properly displayed house number in Jonesboro.
HIDDEN HOUSES: The overlooked item that could delay first responders
An artist's depiction of what John Doe might have looked like. The Poinsett County Sheriff’s...
Investigators hope technology will help provide a name in a years-long cold case
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man who announced commitment to Red Wolves charged with murder
Hurricane win 60-25
HS Hoops: Jonesboro beats Mills 60-25 in Saturday tilt