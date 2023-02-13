Energy Alert
‘Violent patient’ arrested for threatening EMT

On Monday, Feb. 12, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 34-year-old Juan Hernandez with terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man after they said he threatened to kill a paramedic.

According to court documents, officers were called to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center at 9:52 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, regarding a “violent patient.”

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Juan Hernandez being treated in the emergency room.

“Police noted Hernandez was uncooperative with medical staff, and he was using foul language and making racial slurs while other patients and children nearby,” Detective Corporal Aaron Gamber noted in the affidavit.

A paramedic told officers that Hernandez “threatened to kill him.”

After speaking with multiple witnesses, who reportedly confirmed the threats, officers arrested Hernandez.

On Monday, Feb. 12, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge Hernandez with terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct. The judge set Hernandez’s bond at $10,000 cash only.

