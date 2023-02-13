Woman killed in fiery crash

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on collision.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:13 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, on U.S. Highway 62, west of Tucker Cemetery Road in Mountain Home.

Tapanga Maxwell, 27, of Yellville was eastbound when a westbound 2003 Lincoln driven by 39-year-old Jason Boisclair of Gassville crossed the center line and collided head-on with her 1999 Ford.

Maxwell’s vehicle left the highway and rolled over before bursting into flames.

Maxwell died of her injuries. Her passenger, 45-year-old Branden Phillips of Lincoln, and Boisclair were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

