Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Woman killed in fiery crash

An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on collision.
An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on collision.(Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on collision.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:13 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, on U.S. Highway 62, west of Tucker Cemetery Road in Mountain Home.

Tapanga Maxwell, 27, of Yellville was eastbound when a westbound 2003 Lincoln driven by 39-year-old Jason Boisclair of Gassville crossed the center line and collided head-on with her 1999 Ford.

Maxwell’s vehicle left the highway and rolled over before bursting into flames.

Maxwell died of her injuries. Her passenger, 45-year-old Branden Phillips of Lincoln, and Boisclair were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man who announced commitment to Red Wolves charged with murder
A shooting in Marianna, Arkansas has killed two victims and injured another on Saturday
2 dead, another injured in Marianna shooting
An artist's depiction of what John Doe might have looked like. The Poinsett County Sheriff’s...
Investigators hope technology will help provide a name in a years-long cold case
The Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex is giving shooters a new challenge. The “Know Your...
Complex provides a new challenge for sports shooting
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Damar Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl

Latest News

Although gas and diesel prices fell for the second week, a petroleum analyst warns motorists to...
Analyst: Enjoy falling gas prices ‘while they last’
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Valentine’s day is tomorrow, and lots of people are expected to celebrate the love in their...
Intimate partner violence and Valentine’s day: How to navigate a bad date
A properly displayed house number in Jonesboro.
HIDDEN HOUSES: The overlooked item that could delay first responders