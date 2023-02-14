Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2 teens arrested for fatal shooting of Tennessee high school student

The victim of the fatal shooting was in the backseat when she was struck by one bullet in her...
The victim of the fatal shooting was in the backseat when she was struck by one bullet in her lower back.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson, Stephanie Douglas and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a high school student in Tennessee on Feb. 10, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

The student was in a car with three friends traveling from a Haywood High School basketball game in Ripley, Tennessee, at around 10 p.m. when someone from another vehicle started shooting at them, investigators said.

The vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire.

The victim of the fatal shooting, identified as 17-year-old Christine Michael, was in the backseat when she was struck by one bullet in her lower back.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, a 13-year-old passenger in the same car had a minor shrapnel injury.

On Feb. 11 at approximately 5 p.m., investigators and deputies from the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Kevion Davis in Brownsville in connection to Michael’s shooting.

Davis was booked at the Haywood County jail without bond on first-degree murder charges.

On the same day at 6:30 p.m., a 16-year-old was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting. Officials said he will also be held in detention without bond by juvenile court officials for first-degree murder.

Additional charges of three counts of attempted first-degree murder will be sought on each suspect, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and an 18-wheeler.
ATV rider killed in crash with 18-wheeler identified
An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on collision.
Woman killed in fiery crash
Dispatch said the fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of West Matthews Avenue just off...
No injuries reported in house fire
On Monday, Feb. 12, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to...
‘Violent patient’ arrested for threatening EMT
Although gas and diesel prices fell for the second week, a petroleum analyst warns motorists to...
Analyst: Enjoy falling gas prices ‘while they last’

Latest News

Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who...
Sheriff’s office announces hilarious campaign to ‘get even with your ex-Valentine’
Experts recommend celebrating love not just on Valentine's Day if you want a healthier heart.
Celebrate love not just on Valentine’s Day for a healthier heart, experts say
This combination photo shows Miles Bryant, left, and Susana Morales, right.
Warrants: Former Georgia officer dumped naked body of teen girl