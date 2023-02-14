Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansans working to aid Syrians following deadly quakes

The group has received high demand to give aid to those without a home in the two areas, but...
The group has received high demand to give aid to those without a home in the two areas, but because the roads cracked due to the quakes, it has been difficult to give aid.(Colton Molesky)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A week after deadly earthquakes killed thousands in Turkey and Syria, Arkansans with the Syrian Emergency Task Force said they are helping out, but not without some setbacks.

According to content partner KARK, the group has received high demand to give aid to those without a home in the two areas, but because the roads cracked due to the quakes, it has been difficult to give aid.

“We provide hope to citizens, [who] for all reasons should have given up hope but haven’t. So, their resilience and commitment really motivate us,” said member Jerry Adams.

You can read the full story right now on KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man who announced commitment to Red Wolves charged with murder
Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and an 18-wheeler.
ATV rider killed in crash with 18-wheeler
An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on collision.
Woman killed in fiery crash
On Monday, Feb. 12, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to...
‘Violent patient’ arrested for threatening EMT
An artist's depiction of what John Doe might have looked like. The Poinsett County Sheriff’s...
Investigators hope technology will help provide a name in a years-long cold case

Latest News

Randy Aden had served as a voice for citizens in Ward 3 for 27 years, making him one of the...
Paragould councilman with years of experience dies
Dispatch said the fire is on the 1700 block of West Matthews Avenue just off Gee Street, west...
Crews at scene of house fire
Love may be in the air for Valentine’s Day in many areas, but Arkansas seems to be not one of...
STUDY: More couples in Arkansas are seeing divorce
On Thursday, Feb. 9, a judge found probable cause to charge Medon Domeshio Waters with...
Man arrested in connection to afternoon shooting