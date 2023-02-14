Arkansans working to aid Syrians following deadly quakes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A week after deadly earthquakes killed thousands in Turkey and Syria, Arkansans with the Syrian Emergency Task Force said they are helping out, but not without some setbacks.

According to content partner KARK, the group has received high demand to give aid to those without a home in the two areas, but because the roads cracked due to the quakes, it has been difficult to give aid.

“We provide hope to citizens, [who] for all reasons should have given up hope but haven’t. So, their resilience and commitment really motivate us,” said member Jerry Adams.

