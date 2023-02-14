Arkansas State track & field finishes indoor regular season on a high note

Arkansas State track and field’s final tune-up ahead of the conference championships came to a close Saturday with several outstanding performances at the Music City Challenge and Indoor Gorilla Classic.

The weekend as a whole saw 20 total career-best marks, including 13 achieved on Saturday. A-State athletes recorded five event titles – two on Saturday.

Bradley Jelmert claimed the men’s pole vault, clearing a career-best 5.46m (17-11) to move up to fourth in school history, while Trace South vaulted a season-best 4.82m (15-10).

Jonae Cook continued her stellar season on the straightaway, winning the 60 meters at Vanderbilt with a time of 7.38. Freshman Myles Thomas set a pair of bests en route to a runner-up finish in the men’s event, running a blistering 6.67 in the final to improve to second all-time.

Hannes Fahl improved to third in program history in the mile, placing ninth with a time of 4:08.04, while Grayson Young finished in 4:12.40 to rank eighth all-time. Kayla Wade placed fifth in the women’s mile with a time of 4:56.01, a mark that is fifth in A-State indoor history. Maggie Hunter joined her with a personal best, running 5:14.97.

Cheyenne Melvin clocked a season-best 800 meters time of 2:09.48 at Vanderbilt, while Rahel Broemmel finished in 2:14.20, ranking seventh in program history. Freshman Cadence Lapp registered a collegiate-best mark in the 800 meters at Pitt State, finishing in 2:19.88.

The men’s 3000 meters saw a pair of bests, with Cash Kunkel moving to seventh in school history in the event with a time of 8:23.93. Dawson Mayberry finished in 8:27.93 to eclipse his previous best. Sarah Trammel logged a season-best time in the women’s section, crossing in 9:57.06.

In the women’s shot put, Selase Sampram hurled a career-best 15.23m (49-11.75) to place fourth.

Sydney Lane matched her season best in the women’s high jump, placing third with a clearance of 1.68m (5-6.25).

A pair of school records fell on Friday for the Arkansas State track and field team, which opened the final weekend of regular-season competition.

Jacob Pyeatt eclipsed the program-best mark in the men’s 5000 meters at the Indoor Gorilla Classic with a time of 14:15.50, while freshman Rahel Broemmel broke her own school record in the mile at the Music City Challenge, clocking a time of 4:42.69.

In addition to Pyeatt and Broemmel’s marks, four other Red Wolves registered top-10 all-time marks or bettered their previous bests.

Ethan Mychajlonka concluded the night in the men’s 5000 meters in Nashville, finishing in 14:29.48 to rank third in school history. In the women’s event, Sophie Leathers placed 16th with a season-best time of 16:52.17, while Jaybe Shufelberger entered the program’s top five with a time of 17:05.22 – her best mark in the event during her time at A-State.

Hannah Morris claimed the top spot in the women’s long jump at Vanderbilt, leaping a career-long 6.12m (20-1) to propel herself to third in program history in the event. In the men’s long jump, Courtney Thomas placed fourth with a season-best jump of 7.40m (24-3.5).

At Pitt State, Camryn Newton-smith leaped 5.96m (19-6.75) to win the women’s long jump, with Izzy Daines jumping a season-best 5.05m (16-6.75).

Aimar Palma Simo earned a runner-up finish in the men’s weight throw, hurling the implement 19.81m (65-0).

Megan Knowling placed second in the women’s high jump, clearing a season-best 1.63m (5-4.25), while Bella Coscetti earned a third-place result in the women’s pole vault with a clearance of 3.53m (11-7).

In the women’s 200 meters, Carly Strong ran a personal best time of 25.71, while Lasse Funck placed sixth in the 600-yard run at Pittsburg State with a time of 1:12.36.

NEXT UP

The Red Wolves now look to the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, held Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 20-21, at the Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala. Both days of competition will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.

