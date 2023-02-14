Energy Alert
Arkansas State will have promotions for Thursday & Saturday basketball doubleheaders

By A-State Athletics
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Arkansas State Athletics has announced a series of promotions and events surrounding a pair of basketball doubleheaders at First National Bank Arena this week.

Thursday (Feb. 16) night will be “Howl on the Hardwood” night with A-State’s Student Activities Board (SAB). Tipoff for the A-State women’s basketball matchup with South Alabama is set for 5:00 p.m., with doors opening at 4:00 p.m. The first 400 Arkansas State University students with their A-State ID will receive a free t-shirt from SAB and University Housing.

SAB members, along with the A-State spirit squads and Howlers Basketball Band, will conduct a pep rally between games in Thursday’s doubleheader. There will be gift cards that combine to total $500 awarded to students during the event.

The Red Wolves and Troy will meet at 7:30 p.m. in men’s basketball action. During halftime of the men’s game, over 200 Arkansas State student-athletes will be recognized as members of the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll for achieving at least a 3.0 grade point average during the Fall 2022 semester.

Saturday (Feb. 18) will feature another basketball doubleheader, with the A-State men taking on Georgia State at 2:00 p.m. Prior to tipoff, three Red Wolves will be honored as part of Senior Day festivities.

The game, which is the final men’s basketball home outing of the season, will also be the 500th all-time men’s game played at First National Bank Arena. There will be a special commemorative poster available to the first 500 fans when doors open at 1:00 p.m.

During halftime of Saturday’s men’s game, A-State head football coach Butch Jones will speak and introduce members of the Red Wolves’ top-ranked signing class who are already on campus and able to participate in spring practices.

The Red Wolves and Ragin’ Cajuns will meet in women’s basketball action at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. It will be the Red Wolves’ annual breast cancer awareness game, presented by St. Bernards. Signs will be distributed for fans to write the name of someone affected by the disease that they will “stand up” for on that day.

For more information, or for tickets to either of the upcoming doubleheaders, log onto AStateRedWolves.com.

