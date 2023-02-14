Arkansas State women’s bowling finishes 2nd at Sunshine Classic

Falling 4-1 against Stephen F. Austin in a Baker best-of-seven series championship match, the Arkansas State women’s bowling team finished second at the Sunshine State Classic Sunday.

A-State (45-21) finished out traditional matches with a 977-925 win over Saint Francis to clinch the second spot in the bracket. The Red Wolves met host Sacred Heart in the first Baker best-of-seven series bracket match and won in five games. Sacred Heart won the first game, 249-215, but A-State reeled off four-straight games to win the match, including a 259-210 margin in game five.

The Red Wolves met Stephen F. Austin in the championship match. SFA took the first game 245-199, but A-State answered with a 218-168 margin in game two. SFA slipped by in games three (247-222) and four (215-210) and then clinched the match with a 277-181 margin in game five.

Emma Stull earned All-Tournament Team honors with the most total pinfall individually downing 1,420 pins in six matches for an average of 236.67. Brooklyn Buchanan finished fifth in the standings with a five-game average of 212.00 with 1,060 total pins.

A-State, ranked fourth nationally in the latest NTCA Top-25 poll, hosts the annual Mid-Winter Invitational at Hijinx in Jonesboro Feb. 17-19. For the latest on A-State women’s bowling, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateBowling), Facebook (/AStateBowling) and Instagram (@redwolvesbowling).

