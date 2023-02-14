Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas State women’s bowling finishes 2nd at Sunshine Classic

By A-State Athletics
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Falling 4-1 against Stephen F. Austin in a Baker best-of-seven series championship match, the Arkansas State women’s bowling team finished second at the Sunshine State Classic Sunday.

A-State (45-21) finished out traditional matches with a 977-925 win over Saint Francis to clinch the second spot in the bracket. The Red Wolves met host Sacred Heart in the first Baker best-of-seven series bracket match and won in five games. Sacred Heart won the first game, 249-215, but A-State reeled off four-straight games to win the match, including a 259-210 margin in game five.

The Red Wolves met Stephen F. Austin in the championship match. SFA took the first game 245-199, but A-State answered with a 218-168 margin in game two. SFA slipped by in games three (247-222) and four (215-210) and then clinched the match with a 277-181 margin in game five.

Emma Stull earned All-Tournament Team honors with the most total pinfall individually downing 1,420 pins in six matches for an average of 236.67. Brooklyn Buchanan finished fifth in the standings with a five-game average of 212.00 with 1,060 total pins.

A-State, ranked fourth nationally in the latest NTCA Top-25 poll, hosts the annual Mid-Winter Invitational at Hijinx in Jonesboro Feb. 17-19. For the latest on A-State women’s bowling, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateBowling), Facebook (/AStateBowling) and Instagram (@redwolvesbowling).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and an 18-wheeler.
ATV rider killed in crash with 18-wheeler identified
An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on collision.
Woman killed in fiery crash
Dispatch said the fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of West Matthews Avenue just off...
No injuries reported in house fire
On Monday, Feb. 12, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to...
‘Violent patient’ arrested for threatening EMT
Although gas and diesel prices fell for the second week, a petroleum analyst warns motorists to...
Analyst: Enjoy falling gas prices ‘while they last’

Latest News

Arkansas State will have promotions for Thursday & Saturday basketball doubleheaders
Arkansas State track & field finishes indoor regular season on a high note
The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
Arkansas SS Atalyia Rijo named SEC Freshman of the Week
A record turnout spotlights the 2023 Grand Slam Banquet
Record-turnout, Patrick Renna headlines A-State Grand Slam Banquet