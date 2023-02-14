Energy Alert
Bill to help Arkansas rural hospitals sent to governor

A bill that supporters say will help rural hospitals is headed to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’...
A bill that supporters say will help rural hospitals is headed to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk.(Pexels)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill that supporters say will help rural hospitals is headed to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk.

House Bill 1127, also known as the “Rural Emergency Hospital Act,” authorizes the licensure of rural emergency hospitals by the Department of Health.

According to the bill’s sponsors, it would preserve healthcare services, encourage collaboration among health professionals, and promote quality healthcare services in rural areas.

The bill passed the Arkansas House of Representatives by a vote of 95-1 with 4 not voting. It unanimously passed the State Senate by a vote of 34-0 with 1 vote excused.

The bill now heads to the governor to sign into law.

