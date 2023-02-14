Energy Alert
The Chicks performing at Simmons Bank Arena

Country music superstars The Chicks will perform later this year in North Little Rock.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Country music superstars The Chicks will perform later this year in North Little Rock.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Tuesday that the band’s World Tour 2023 will make a stop at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

Tickets to the concert, featuring special guest Wild Rivers, go on sale at  10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Prices range from $39.50 to $139.50. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office or www.ticketmaster.com.

