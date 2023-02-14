Crews at scene of house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews are currently at the scene of a house fire in Jonesboro.

Dispatch said the fire is on the 1700 block of West Matthews Avenue just off Gee Street, west of the Sonic.

I’m at the scene of a fire, there was one person in there at the time it started. They were able to get out.

No word on how it started. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/4wHpnUhxxW — Alejandra Hernández (@AleHernandezTV) February 14, 2023

Firefighters on the scene said one person was inside during the fire, but they were able to get out.

No word on how the fire started.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will continue to give you new information as it comes in.

