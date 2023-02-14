Crews at scene of house fire
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews are currently at the scene of a house fire in Jonesboro.
Dispatch said the fire is on the 1700 block of West Matthews Avenue just off Gee Street, west of the Sonic.
Firefighters on the scene said one person was inside during the fire, but they were able to get out.
No word on how the fire started.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will continue to give you new information as it comes in.
