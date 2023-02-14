Dan McLaughlin talks of history with alcoholism, depression in Twitter post after losing Cardinals broadcasting job

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Dan McLaughlin, the former Cardinals broadcaster who parted ways with the team after his third DWI charge, posted a letter on Twitter Monday detailing a long battle with alcoholism, depression, and anxiety.

It’s the first time McLaughlin has ever spoken publicly about the extent of his struggles. He said in the letter he had been sober for nearly 10 years leading up to December 4, when he was arrested for Persistent Driving While Intoxicated. Later that month, the Cardinals and Bally Sports Midwest announced he would not be returning as a play-by-play broadcaster for the team. He spent 24 years on the Cardinals broadcast.

McLaughlin says in the letter he was struggling more than usual with depression around the time of his arrest. He talked about the Christmas holidays being a trigger for his depression because of a family issue from his childhood involving alcoholism. That led to him drinking alcohol and taking his prescription medication on an empty stomach that day, which was “a recipe for disaster,” he wrote.

He says in the letter that he takes full responsibility for his actions. He said he decided to go public with his story with the hope it might help someone else dealing with similar issues.

“As brutal as it is to write this message about myself and open up, I’d rather write this in my own words and maybe someone who is suffering from alcoholism, mental health issues, or both will read this and get the help they need and not find themselves in my position or worse,” McLaughlin wrote.

I’ve written and rewritten this countless times. Even though I’ve been behind a microphone for three decades, I feel this is the most important message I’ve conveyed. Thanks for your support, love and understanding. pic.twitter.com/14TtysN4Cq — Dan McLaughlin (@DannyMacTV) February 14, 2023

McLaughlin pleaded guilty Thursday, February 9, to the DWI charge from December. He was found guilty of driving while intoxicated in two separate cases from November 2010 and November 2011.

The Cardinals and Bally Sports Midwest shared a statement following the announcement of McLaughlin’s departure from his role.

“Dan McLaughlin will not return as the Cardinals television play-by-play announcer on Bally Sports Midwest. Dan has been the voice of memorable Cardinals moments for 24 years. We thank him for his contributions to Cardinals baseball, to Cardinals fans, and for his many charitable efforts.”

The Cardinals recently announced that St. Louis native Chip Caray will take over the lead broadcasting role on Bally Sports Midwest.

Around 14.5 million Americans have alcohol use disorder, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. A 2019 national survey also showed that less than 10 percent of those with the disorder received treatment within the previous year.

If you or someone you know is going through suicidal thoughts or having a mental health crisis, the suicide hotline is 988. SAMHSA’s national helpline is also available 24/7 for people needing immediate help with treatment referral or information services for families facing mental health or substance use disorders.

