Feb. 14: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to some light showers this morning, but heavier rain will move in later today. Temperatures this morning are not bad either with most of us in the 40s and 50s. Rain amounts today look to be less than half an inch.

One other thing you will notice today will be the winds. We are expecting winds sustained 20-30 MPH with gusts of 50 MPH at times. Wind Advisories have been posted.

We dry out for Wednesday and we warm up. Some of us will hit 70s tomorrow, but thunderstorm chances return by Wednesday night. Some of these storms could be severe. It is something we are watching, but make sure you have ways to get warnings due to the system moving through overnight.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Michigan State University Police say the suspect in an on campus shooting that killed three people is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The cause of a Monday night house fire in Jonesboro is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

A week after deadly earthquakes killed thousands in Turkey and Syria, Arkansans with the Syrian Emergency Task Force said they are helping out, but not without some setbacks.

New technology looks to combat traffic in a Lawrence County town.

A bill appearing before a state senate committee on Tuesday could bring potential help to veterinarians across Arkansas.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

