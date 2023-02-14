Love & Locomotives: train set tracks a lifetime of love

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Life is a journey, and for Bob Baldwin of Scott City, Missouri, that journey has always followed rails.

“He loved trains since he was eight years old,” said his wife, Cyndi Baldwin. “Down in Essex, Missouri he’d sit out on a house and watch the trains go by.”

That led to a hobby which eventually inspired Bob to build a model train set that filled his entire basement.

“I kept giving him more and more of the basement and he just kept adding on and then I said, ‘oh you can just have the basement.’ So that’s what he did,” said Cyndi.

While locomotives may have been Bob’s first love, they had nothing on the love of his life, his wife Cyndi. Cyndi says love hit them both like a freight train.

“After that first kiss, that was it. We knew. That’s all it took,” said Cyndi.

The Baldwins married in 1972.

“This June 3 it’ll be 51 years we’ve been together,” said Cyndi. “So, a long time.”

Throughout their five decades together, Cyndi says trains featured prominently in just about everything they did.

“We’d stop anytime there was a train coming through. When the kids were little, they’d get so excited,” said Cyndi. “We’d go to train conventions we’d take them to train shows, and every time we traveled anywhere – wherever there was a train anything – a ride, museum, collectibles – we stopped. We did it all over the United States.”

At every stop on their decades-long, cross-country journey, Bob picked up ideas.

“He just kept getting ideas everywhere we went,” said Cyndi.

He also picked up pieces for his model train collection. Some pieces hold memories the Baldwins made over a lifetime.

“There’s Route 66 we actually went out that way,” said Cyndi. “You see Mount Rushmore; we went out there three years ago.”

Bob’s ultimate goal was to build the model train set of his dreams, and Cyndi was always along for the ride with encouragement and support.

“We were the type wherever you saw one, you saw the other. You always saw us together – never saw us separate. We didn’t drink or run around. We just raised our family and worked, and he collected this here – that was our life pretty much,” said Cyndi.

Cyndi says it took her husband 30 years to pull together all he needed.

“He had it all planned out. He knew what he wanted in his head. He knew what he wanted and made a little list every time we went to one [convention]. He knew what he was going to buy, and he got all of his stuff and he started working on it,” said Cyndi.

Once he retired from Proctor & Gamble, Cyndi says Bob started working on the railroad.

“He’d spend hours down here. He loved it. I mean he’d lose track of time down here. He had so many ideas and thoughts and drawings,” said Cyndi.

Bob’s work wasn’t done. His wife says there are many more boxes of items he’d collected that he wasn’t able to add to the world he was building. That’s because sadly, cancer derailed his plans.

“He wanted to, when he retired, come down here and play trains. But then shortly after – his health, the first bout of cancer – he didn’t come down anymore,” said Cyndi.

Doctors diagnosed Bob with prostate cancer, and it was persistent. Three times it attacked, and Bob fought back as hard as he could.

“He had surgery, seven years ago probably, had it cut out – we thought,” said Cyndi. Then it came back. And then he got the bladder cancer. Once it hit his blood stream, it went all over his body. That was it.”

Bob lost his battle just before the New Year.

“December 30, 7:00 in the morning,” said Cyndi. “I was sitting in the chair and the nurse came over and said he had passed. He had taken his last breath.”

His passing not only left Cyndi brokenhearted, but his trains to collect dust. Now, his family wants someone else to continue Bob’s legacy.

“What he built, what he made, this took forever for him to make. Since I was a child, and I’m 25 now. It’s a masterpiece,” said Bob & Cyndi’s grandson, Lane Hitt. “I really hope it goes to a good home.”

Cyndi hopes the right person will come along to buy the train set, so Bob’s dream will keep chugging, full speed ahead for many years to come.

“Someone that loves trains as much as he did and would enjoy it as much as he did. That’s what I would really want. A young person would have years, that’s what he wanted to do, spent years and years down here messing with it – that didn’t happen,” said Cyndi. “I will be sad when it’s gone, but – he’s gone. I’m sure he’s up there looking down. So, I hope someone else gets that joy.”

Once the train set sells and the basement is cleared out, Cyndi says she plans to turn the space into an apartment for one of her grandsons who is on the autism spectrum. Cyndi says she hopes the space will offer her grandson a safe place to live and some independence with the love and support of family nearby.

The train set is listed on an online marketplace for $13,500. The ad states the buyer is responsible for boxing, taking down and moving of entire train layout collection. For more information, contact the family’s representative through this link.

