Man arrested in connection to afternoon shooting

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 28-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police accused him of shooting two people during winter weather.

Medon Domeshio Waters was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to online records.

A probable cause affidavit explained on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Jonesboro police found a black passenger car that was in the middle of the road on Main Street.

When they arrived, officers found two people, Kenneth Vann and Samantha Marcusen, with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital shortly after.

Police spoke to Marcusen later that day, who explained the two were in a conversation with someone when another person, later confirmed by Vann himself at Waters, got into an argument with Vann.

The affidavit explained Waters then pulled out a firearm and shot at both Vann and Marcusen.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, a judge found probable cause to charge Waters with first-degree battery and possession of firearm by certain persons.

He was given a bond of $250,000 and a court date of Thursday, March 30.

A week after the shooting, Vann spoke with Region 8 News about how it affected his ability to move. He is hoping to start physical therapy soon to get back on the job.

