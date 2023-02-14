Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man charged in Marianna double homicide

A shooting in Marianna, Arkansas has killed two victims and injured another on Saturday
A shooting in Marianna, Arkansas has killed two victims and injured another on Saturday(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police arrested a man on Monday afternoon, who was involved in the Marianna shooting that injured one person and killed two others on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Tyler Williams, 27, of Forrest City, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and first-degree battery.

Williams is in Marianna Police Department custody and the investigative file will be submitted to the Lee County prosecutors.

Marianna police asked ASP’s Criminal Investigations Division to assist after responding to a 911 call on South Florida Street at about 2:06 p.m., according to police.

Davalone Taylor, 32, of Marianna, was transported to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis after being transferred to Forrest City Medical Center with several gunshot wounds.

Albert Dillard, 32, of Forrest City, had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lee County Coroner at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Arthur Hill, 59, of Forrest City was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. after being transported to the Forrest City Medical Center.

The deceased were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

This incident is still being investigated.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a traffic stop resulted in officers uncovering more than 53 pounds of pot in a...
‘You guys got me:’ Police report uncovering 53 pounds of pot in pickup
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified
Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and an 18-wheeler.
ATV rider killed in crash with 18-wheeler identified
Electric companies like Entergy Arkansas said it is watching trees that could cause problems...
Crews ready for power outages amid potential severe weather
The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation

Latest News

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Circuit Court Judge Tim Weaver sentenced 31-year-old Cody Thomas Weathers...
Man convicted of killing roommate
According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), two employees at PTI, Potashnick...
2 injured in explosion at Sikeston business; Fire Marshal explains cause
The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 71-year-old Earl E. Hitchens was found dead...
Drowning reported in Pemiscot County
Missouri public school teachers would be required to tell parents if their children question...
Missouri bill would compel teachers to tell parents about gender talk