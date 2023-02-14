Energy Alert
New Madrid Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating after ‘skimming devices’ found on gas pumps

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after they say several “skimming devices” have been found on area gas pumps.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s department is investigating after they say several “skimming devices” have been found on area gas pumps.

According to a Facebook post by the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, “‘skimmers’ are devices that thieves attach over card slots at gas pumps. They can be used to save and store credit card information.”

They said there are some things you can do to avoid falling victim to a skimming device, such as check to make sure the serial-numbered security stickers are not ripped or tampered with. They said these stickers are on many pumps.

You can also pay inside instead of paying at the pump.

In the Facebook post, Sheriff William Cooper asked everyone to pay close attention to their credit/debit card statement.

If you see any discrepancies, they ask that you contact the sheriff’s department.

