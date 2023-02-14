Energy Alert
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign

FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Haley may be the first to take on former President Donald Trump, but a half-dozen or more high-profile Republicans are expected to join the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination contest over the coming months. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By MEG KINNARD
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, announced her candidacy for president on Tuesday, becoming the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.

The announcement, delivered in a video, marks an about-face for the ex-Trump Cabinet official, who said two years ago that she wouldn’t challenge her former boss for the White House in 2024. But she changed her mind in recent months, citing, among other things, the country’s economic troubles and the need for “generational change,” a nod to the 76-year-old Trump’s age.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

