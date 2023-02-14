Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Paragould councilman with years of experience dies

Randy Aden had served as a voice for citizens in Ward 3 for 27 years, making him one of the...
Randy Aden had served as a voice for citizens in Ward 3 for 27 years, making him one of the longest-service councilmen for the city.(Source: City of Paragould)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Paragould has lost someone it considered “a friend”.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, Randy Aden died at the age of 64.

He had served as a voice for citizens in Ward 3 for 27 years, making him one of the longest-service councilmen for the city.

The city said Aden used the influence of his voice instead of words to get the job done and was often recognized for his talents, from being honored as grand marshal of our Christmas parade to recently being nominated for steel guitar player of the year by the Arkansas Country Music Awards.

Visitation for Aden will be held at the Mitchell Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Collins Theater.

You can view Aden’s obituary by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man who announced commitment to Red Wolves charged with murder
Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and an 18-wheeler.
ATV rider killed in crash with 18-wheeler
An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on collision.
Woman killed in fiery crash
On Monday, Feb. 12, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to...
‘Violent patient’ arrested for threatening EMT
An artist's depiction of what John Doe might have looked like. The Poinsett County Sheriff’s...
Investigators hope technology will help provide a name in a years-long cold case

Latest News

The group has received high demand to give aid to those without a home in the two areas, but...
Arkansans working to aid Syrians following deadly quakes
Dispatch said the fire is on the 1700 block of West Matthews Avenue just off Gee Street, west...
Crews at scene of house fire
Love may be in the air for Valentine’s Day in many areas, but Arkansas seems to be not one of...
STUDY: More couples in Arkansas are seeing divorce
On Thursday, Feb. 9, a judge found probable cause to charge Medon Domeshio Waters with...
Man arrested in connection to afternoon shooting