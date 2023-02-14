Paragould councilman with years of experience dies

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Paragould has lost someone it considered “a friend”.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, Randy Aden died at the age of 64.

He had served as a voice for citizens in Ward 3 for 27 years, making him one of the longest-service councilmen for the city.

The city said Aden used the influence of his voice instead of words to get the job done and was often recognized for his talents, from being honored as grand marshal of our Christmas parade to recently being nominated for steel guitar player of the year by the Arkansas Country Music Awards.

Visitation for Aden will be held at the Mitchell Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Collins Theater.

