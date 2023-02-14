STUDY: More couples in Arkansas are seeing divorce

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Love may be in the air for Valentine’s Day in many areas, but Arkansas seems to be not one of them.

Insurance quote company QuoteWizard conducted a study to look at marriage and divorce rates across the United States.

It found that the state is the highest in the country when it comes to divorces at 13%.

Meanwhile, 49% of Arkansans are married, while 29% have never thought to pop the question.

You can read more about the study by visiting QuoteWizard’s website.

