STUDY: More couples in Arkansas are seeing divorce

Scissors cut a marriage certificate
Love may be in the air for Valentine’s Day in many areas, but Arkansas seems to be not one of them.(WBAY)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Love may be in the air for Valentine’s Day in many areas, but Arkansas seems to be not one of them.

Insurance quote company QuoteWizard conducted a study to look at marriage and divorce rates across the United States.

It found that the state is the highest in the country when it comes to divorces at 13%.

Meanwhile, 49% of Arkansans are married, while 29% have never thought to pop the question.

You can read more about the study by visiting QuoteWizard’s website.

