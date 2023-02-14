Troopers on scene of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo.

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Troopers are on the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 on Tuesday afternoon, February 14.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, both lanes of U.S. 412 are blocked for an unknown amount of time.

They said the crash involved two commercial motor vehicles.

Traffic is being rerouted onto Highway N and Highway C in Dunklin County.

A section of Route 412 in Dunklin County is currently closed. The closure extends from Route P at Senath, Missouri to Route C.

