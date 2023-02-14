Energy Alert
Troopers on scene of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin County, Mo.(Google Maps)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Troopers are on the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 on Tuesday afternoon, February 14.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, both lanes of U.S. 412 are blocked for an unknown amount of time.

They said the crash involved two commercial motor vehicles.

Traffic is being rerouted onto Highway N and Highway C in Dunklin County.

